Arpaio: I’ll Talk About Obama’s Birth Certificate Again If I’m Elected Senator

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio is running for Senate on a President Trump platform, campaigning on the President’s policies and conspiracy theories alike.

Arpaio, whom Trump pardoned for a contempt of court conviction last year, lamented last weekend that he would avoid talking about his “birtherism” theories, for now. But if he’s elected to the Senate, he vowed to raise the issue — of whether former President Barack Obama is a U.S. citizen — again in full force.

“I don’t talk about it anymore, until I become a U.S. senator. … So I’m kind of dropping that right now,” he told a group gathered at the Western Conservative Conference in Phoenix last weekend, according to a video flagged by Right Wing Watch. “But I’m going to tell you something: 100 percent we proved that’s a fake document. One hundred.”

A Trump loyalist, Arpaio campaigned with the President in 2015 and 2016, and even helped propagate his and Trump’s conspiracy theory that Obama wasn’t born in the U.S. He most recently told CNN in January that he has “no doubt” that Obama’s birth certificate isn’t real.

After winning the primaries, Trump publicly said he believes Obama is a U.S. citizen, but he reportedly still thinks that the former President’s birth certificate isn’t real.

Watch a video of Arpaio’s comments below, courtesy of Tru Conservative TV: