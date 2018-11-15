Latest
livewire

Another Day, Another 'WITCH HUNT' Tweet From Trump

By
November 15, 2018 9:07 am

President Donald Trump began the morning in his usual fashion, railing against special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Mueller actually worked as FBI director for former President Barack Obama for four years following a nearly eight-year stint under President George W. Bush.

