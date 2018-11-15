Another Day, Another ‘WITCH HUNT’ Tweet From Trump

President Donald Trump began the morning in his usual fashion, railing against special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

The inner workings of the Mueller investigation are a total mess. They have found no collusion and have gone absolutely nuts. They are screaming and shouting at people, horribly threatening them to come up with the answers they want. They are a disgrace to our Nation and don’t… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2018

….care how many lives the ruin. These are Angry People, including the highly conflicted Bob Mueller, who worked for Obama for 8 years. They won’t even look at all of the bad acts and crimes on the other side. A TOTAL WITCH HUNT LIKE NO OTHER IN AMERICAN HISTORY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2018

Mueller actually worked as FBI director for former President Barack Obama for four years following a nearly eight-year stint under President George W. Bush.