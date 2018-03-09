Cohen $130,000 Payment To Stormy Daniels Came From His Home Equity Line

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer transferred funds from his home equity line to an account for his private company within the same bank — First Republican Bank — to pay porn actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 on the heels of the 2016 election.

The money was then transferred from Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s LLC account to Daniels’ lawyer, Cohen told ABC News. The origin of the funds is just the latest revelation in the saga involving Cohen and the payment he made to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. The payment was reportedly part of a non-disclosure agreement to keep Clifford quiet about an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006.

Cohen has previously acknowledged he paid Clifford the $130,000 after reports surfaced that the funds were part of a hush agreement between the porn star and the President. Cohen claims the President had no knowledge of the arrangement, but Clifford, through her attorney, alleges she has evidence that would prove otherwise. One piece of evidence Clifford’s attorney shared with NBC News Friday: Cohen used his Trump Organization email address to arrange the payment.

Clifford filed a lawsuit against Trump this week, alleging the President did not sign the non-disclosure agreement, making it null, she claims. Clifford has denied the affair several times, but has made statements in interviews suggesting it might have taken place. Her attorney said she is suing Trump so she can openly discuss the alleged affair.

Clifford gave In Touch Magazine an interview in 2011, outlining the details of the alleged affair. The transcript of the interview was published late last year.