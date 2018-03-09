NBC: Cohen Used Trump Org Email When Setting Up Stormy Daniels Payment

Trump attorney Michael Cohen used his official Trump Organization email address while arranging a payment for Stephanie Clifford, the porn star who uses the name Stormy Daniels, as well as during negotiations with Clifford, NBC News reported on Friday.

Michael Avenatti, Clifford’s current attorney, gave NBC News an email Cohen received from the First Republic Bank about a transfer.

The emails came just two days before Clifford alleges she signed the “hush agreement” barring her from publicly discussing her alleged sexual relationship with President Donald Trump. The email did not indicate which accounts were involved in the transfer and did not specify the amount. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Cohen used First Republican Bank to make the transfer to Clifford’s lawyer at the time.

Cohen acknowledged that he personally paid Clifford $130,000 after reports surfaced that Clifford received money in exchange for her silence just before the 2016 election.

Cohen also used his Trump Organization email for negotiations with Clifford before she signed the non disclosure agreement, a source familiar with the discussions told NBC News.