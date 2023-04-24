Why Is Tucker Carlson Out At Fox NOW?

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is no longer with the network, per a terse statement from the right-wing media juggernaut released Monday morning.

What’s left now is a huge mystery: Why? And why now?

The statement doesn’t explain why Carlson and Fox News “parted ways,” only saying that the two sides agreed on it.

It comes as Fox News faces down legal threats over conduct that took places years ago, mostly involving the network’s decision to go along with Trump’s efforts to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 election.

We’ll be following along and reporting on the mystery below.