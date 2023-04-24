LIVE COVERAGE

Why Is Tucker Carlson Out At Fox NOW?

April 24, 2023
TPM Illustration/Getty Images
By
|
April 24, 2023

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is no longer with the network, per a terse statement from the right-wing media juggernaut released Monday morning.

What’s left now is a huge mystery: Why? And why now?

The statement doesn’t explain why Carlson and Fox News “parted ways,” only saying that the two sides agreed on it.

It comes as Fox News faces down legal threats over conduct that took places years ago, mostly involving the network’s decision to go along with Trump’s efforts to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 election.

We’ll be following along and reporting on the mystery below.

More Less

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is no longer with the network, per a terse statement from the right-wing media juggernaut released Monday morning.

What’s left now is a huge mystery: Why? And why now?

The statement doesn’t explain why Carlson and Fox News “parted ways,” only saying that the two sides agreed on it.

It comes as Fox News faces down legal threats over conduct that took places years ago, mostly involving the network’s decision to go along with Trump’s efforts to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 election.

We’ll be following along and reporting on the mystery below.

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: