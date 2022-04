President Joe Biden is hosting an event with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Friday afternoon on the South Lawn of the White House to celebrate her successful Senate confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Jackson is technically a “justice-in-waiting” until she’s sworn in to replace Justice Stephen Breyer, expected to happen when the Court takes its summer recess in June or July. Still, Biden said he intends to officially introduce “the next Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.”