The White House will hold another coronavirus task force briefing today at 11:45 a.m. ET. The news conference comes just as the state of California issued a new shelter-in-place mandate that urges residents to stay home and not leave for anything but “essentials.”

Trump will likely get questions on new reports that two Republican senators made shady stock market transactions following private briefings about the coronavirus before the stock market plummeted.

