Trump To Make First Court Appearance In Election Theft Case

Two and a half years after Trump left office as the only President in U.S. history to refuse to accept the results of an election that unseated him, he’s set to face criminal accountability.

Trump’s initial appearance in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case about the former President’s alleged conspiracy to reverse his 2020 defeat is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington D.C.

Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya will oversee the initial proceeding. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan for the District of Columbia is assigned to try the case, but will not have a role in today’s hearing.

Trump himself is reportedly scheduled to arrive in D.C. today on his personal jet. Attorneys Todd Blanche and John Lauro are expected to accompany him.

Reporters have been lining up outside the courthouse since Wednesday afternoon for a slot in the courtroom; there does not appear to be remote access to one of the highest profile criminal proceedings in U.S. history, but we will be following along below.

