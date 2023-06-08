Trump Has Been Indicted In Mar-a-Lago Probe

Former President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday evening that federal prosecutors informed his attorneys that he had been indicted.

Trump said that he had been summoned to appear at a Miami federal courthouse on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Federal prosecutors under Special Counsel Jack Smith investigating his alleged retention of classified-marked records at Mar-a-Lago have reportedly been nearing a charging decision in the past several weeks. Trump said he had “seemingly” been indicted for the “Boxes Hoax.”

Multiple reports came out on Wednesday saying that Trump’s attorneys had received a notification last week that he was a target in the Mar-a-Lago investigation, a formalization of what had long been known.

“I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!” Trump wrote Thursday.