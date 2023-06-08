LIVE COVERAGE

Trump Has Been Indicted In Mar-a-Lago Probe

June 8, 2023
US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 15, 2020. - Donald Trump said August 15, 2020 he will try a controversial "snapback" to force a return of UN sanctions a... US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 15, 2020. - Donald Trump said August 15, 2020 he will try a controversial "snapback" to force a return of UN sanctions against Iran, after the Security Council rejected Washington's bid to extend the arms embargo against the Islamic republic. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 8, 2023

Former President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday evening that federal prosecutors informed his attorneys that he had been indicted.

Trump said that he had been summoned to appear at a Miami federal courthouse on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Federal prosecutors under Special Counsel Jack Smith investigating his alleged retention of classified-marked records at Mar-a-Lago have reportedly been nearing a charging decision in the past several weeks. Trump said he had “seemingly” been indicted for the “Boxes Hoax.”

Multiple reports came out on Wednesday saying that Trump’s attorneys had received a notification last week that he was a target in the Mar-a-Lago investigation, a formalization of what had long been known.

“I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!” Trump wrote Thursday.

