Trump Faces First Court Appearance In Mar-a-Lago Case

President Trump will have his first of many days in court on Tuesday, at 3:00 p.m. ET in Miami.

The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon for the Southern District of Florida’s court, giving her a massive amount of discretion over the case. Because much of the matter deals with classified information, there’s a good chance that much of the pretrial phase will also remain sealed off from the public.

But for Tuesday, Trump will start off by presenting himself to U.S. marshals, who will process him — taking fingerprints and formally placing him under arrest.

Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman will preside over the initial appearance and arraignment on Tuesday, while future hearings will take place before Judge Cannon.

Attorneys Todd Blanche and Chris Kise will be representing Trump in court. After the appearance, Trump is scheduled to give remarks at Bedminster at 8:15 PM ET.

