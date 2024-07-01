LIVE COVERAGE

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That Trump Is Entitled To Some Level Of Immunity

July 1, 2024
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 7: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (L) and Associate Justices (L-R) Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch stand on the House floor ahead of the annual State of the Union address by U.S. President Joe Biden before a joint session of Congress at the Capital building on March 7, 2024 in Washington, DC.
The Supreme Court released the final set of opinions of this term Monday morning — the most anticipated of which deals with whether former President Donald Trump is immune from criminal prosecution in special counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 case.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court Monday ruled that presidents get “presumptive immunity” for official acts they took as president.

Trump is charged with four counts for illegally conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The case, brought in federal court in Washington, D.C., has been on hold while the former president’s argument that he is immune from prosecution for acts he performed while he was in office makes its way through the appeals process.

  1. SCOTUS will rule Trump is immune or something similar.

    No way does SCOTUS toss Trump to the wolves.

    image

  2. Avatar for docd docd says:

    I fear you are correct, but it will be interesting to see if they can carve out some protection for the SCOTUS. After all, if you can unalive your opponent, then why not the Court?

  3. It would be hard for SCOTUS to side with Trump on this without allowing for the possibility the Biden could then send SEAL team 6 to whack his opponents. Not impossible, but difficult. Most likely SCOTUS will rule that Trump is not immune but add provisions in the ruling to delay the case a few more months.

  4. I wonder if they’re going to rule that Trump, and only Trump, is immune from any wrongdoings while president and beyond.

  5. Given the Roberts’ Court rulings over the past many years, I don’t trust anything the majority does, so Trump’s immunity ruling could be a mishmash of bullshit.

