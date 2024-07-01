Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That Trump Is Entitled To Some Level Of Immunity

The Supreme Court released the final set of opinions of this term Monday morning — the most anticipated of which deals with whether former President Donald Trump is immune from criminal prosecution in special counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 case.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court Monday ruled that presidents get “presumptive immunity” for official acts they took as president.

Trump is charged with four counts for illegally conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The case, brought in federal court in Washington, D.C., has been on hold while the former president’s argument that he is immune from prosecution for acts he performed while he was in office makes its way through the appeals process.

