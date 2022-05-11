Senators Gather For Vote On Bill Codifying Abortion Rights

The Senate votes Wednesday on the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that would protect and expand abortion rights in the wake of a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion showing that a majority of justices has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

It’s certain to fail. Republicans will filibuster the bill, leaving the Democrats well-short of the 60 votes they’d need to circumvent it.

Even putting aside the filibuster, Democrats probably lack the 50 votes needed to pass the bill on a simple majority — while Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), in a massive shift from his anti-abortion leanings, has said he would vote for the bill, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) likely would not. As of Tuesday, Manchin was undecided whether he’d vote to advance the bill this afternoon, the point at which the GOP filibuster will take effect.