Latest
3 hours ago ago
OAN Admits Bogus Georgia Election Fraud Conspiracy Theory It Hyped Was Bogus
U.S. Attorney John Durham, center, outside federal court in New Haven, Conn., after the sentencing of former Gov. John Rowland. Durham will continue as special counsel in the investigation of the origins of the Trump-Russia inquiry, but is being asked to resign as U.S. attorney. (Bob MacDonnell/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
19 hours ago ago
Durham Becomes Rallying Point In The Right-Wing Fever Swamp
23 hours ago ago
From ‘Ballot Trafficking’ To ‘Zuckerbucks’: A Glossary For Election Conspiracy Theorists

In Major Shift, Casey Announces Intention To Vote For Bill Protecting Abortion Rights

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 16: Senator Bob Casey (D-PA). (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for SEIU)
By
|
May 10, 2022 12:16 p.m.
Updated May 10, 2022 12:50 p.m.

Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), one of the last remaining Democrats who describes himself as “pro-life,” announced Tuesday that he intends to vote for the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would enshrine abortion rights in federal law.

“In the nearly three months since the Senate last voted on the Women’s Health Protection Act, the circumstances around the entire debate on abortion have changed,” he said in a statement. “In light of the leaked Supreme Court decision draft overturning Roe v. Wade, and subsequent reports that Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate will introduce legislation to enact a nationwide six-week ban, the real question of the moment is: do you support a categorical ban on abortion?”

“During my time in public office I have never voted for — nor do I support — such a ban,” he added.

While the bill still appears to have no chance of passing — it is subject to Republicans’ filibuster and likely lacks the support of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) even if it were to somehow circumvent the 60-vote threshold — it’s a major shift for the Pennsylvania senator. It also shows how quickly and drastically the debate over abortion has changed, now that the right to it appears to be nearing its demise.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Casey’s change in stance is not completely out of the blue. His voting record in Congress is mixed, but much more aligned with abortion rights groups than his Republican peers. He voted for a proposed 20-week abortion ban in 2018, but has also voted against a plan to block government funding from going to Planned Parenthood and has opposed more draconian state-level bans. He voted to begin debate on the Women’s Health Protection Act last year, though Republicans filibustered it before the legislation could advance.

He has largely earned positive marks on his voting record from groups like Planned Parenthood.

“I think it’s clear to most people that the description of pro-life Democrat is accurate. I’ve been very consistent,” Casey told Politico in 2018. “I try to support policies that help women and children both before and after birth. Part of that is making sure you are honest about differences but also at the same time trying to focus on ways to reduce both the number of abortions and the number of unwanted pregnancies, and I think my record reflects that.”

Casey’s father, former Pennsylvania Gov. Bob Casey Sr. (D), signed the abortion restrictions that were upheld in the landmark abortion case Planned Parenthood v. Casey and was famous for his anti-abortion politics.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: