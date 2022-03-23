Senators Question Jackson Again After Day Of QAnon-Tainted Attacks, Democratic Defenses

Most senators will get their second bite at the apple Wednesday — and Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Jon Ossoff (D-GA) will get their first — as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee again for further questioning.

Day one of questioning was often hostile, as committee grandstanders Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Tom Cotton (R-AK) repeated the same attacks about Jackson being supposedly soft on sex offenders despite multiple fact checks showing that she’s within the mainstream in her sentencing.

Democrats touted her record, asked her position on their key issues and, in Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), offered up a fiery rebuttal to the Republican smears.