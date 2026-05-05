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SCOTUS Helps Louisiana Republicans Obliterate Black, Dem District Ahead of Midterms

by and
05.05.26 | 3:28 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 4: The U.S. Supreme Court building on May 4, 2026 in Washington, DC. The S... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 4: The U.S. Supreme Court building on May 4, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court will usually release opinions on Monday mornings during the months of May and June. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) MORE LESS

The Supreme Court is helping Louisiana Republicans in their attempt to redistrict at breakneck speed, the better to obliterate one if not both of the state’s majority Black, Democratic congressional districts. 

On Monday, the Court certified the case early rather than waiting the customary 32-day period. The case has been immediately remanded to the district court.

Meanwhile, a handful of red states across the South are racing to redraw their congressional district lines ahead of the 2026 midterms, armed with the VRA-gutting decision the high court handed down last week.

Follow our live coverage below.

Kate Riga is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
Khaya Himmelman is a reporter at TPM, based in New York. She previously covered politics and misinformation for The Messenger, Grid, and The Dispatch.
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  1. Avatar for 1gg 1gg says:

    I hope when the Democrats win in November they enact an new Civil Rights bill for the entire nation.

  2. The presence of a single non-white person (excepting the handful of self-hating tokens) in the halls of Congress is an existential crisis for these bigoted scumbags. Next up: the authors of the 19th amendment clearly intended it to bar women from voting for or holding public office.

  4. How are all these States going to pay for these additional elections and redistricting efforts?

    Raise taxes?

    Cut funding for Public Schools?

    Never mind…

  5. Well, they’ll have to be creative, and perhaps look to the past.

    Perhaps a small fee to fund the God-given right to cast a vote? As a measure of freedom, of course. What righteous American could be against that?

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

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