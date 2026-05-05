SCOTUS Helps Louisiana Republicans Obliterate Black, Dem District Ahead of Midterms

The Supreme Court is helping Louisiana Republicans in their attempt to redistrict at breakneck speed, the better to obliterate one if not both of the state’s majority Black, Democratic congressional districts.

On Monday, the Court certified the case early rather than waiting the customary 32-day period. The case has been immediately remanded to the district court.

Meanwhile, a handful of red states across the South are racing to redraw their congressional district lines ahead of the 2026 midterms, armed with the VRA-gutting decision the high court handed down last week.

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