LIVE COVERAGE

Republicans Debate For Second Place On Heels Of Nationwide Walloping

November 8, 2023
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 23: Republican presidential candidates (L-R), Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
By
|
November 8, 2023

With some votes from the 2023 election still being tallied, the top Republican candidates not named Donald Trump are preparing for their third, smallest-yet debate in Miami.

Democrats are celebrating nationwide wins in states (and commonwealths) from Ohio to Kentucky to Virginia to Pennsylvania. These Republicans are taking one of their last chances to make the case that only they atop the 2024 ticket can stem the bleeding.

The debate will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

More Less

With some votes from the 2023 election still being tallied, the top Republican candidates not named Donald Trump are preparing for their third, smallest-yet debate in Miami.

Democrats are celebrating nationwide wins in states (and commonwealths) from Ohio to Kentucky to Virginia to Pennsylvania. These Republicans are taking one of their last chances to make the case that only they atop the 2024 ticket can stem the bleeding.

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: