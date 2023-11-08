Republicans Debate For Second Place On Heels Of Nationwide Walloping

With some votes from the 2023 election still being tallied, the top Republican candidates not named Donald Trump are preparing for their third, smallest-yet debate in Miami.

Democrats are celebrating nationwide wins in states (and commonwealths) from Ohio to Kentucky to Virginia to Pennsylvania. These Republicans are taking one of their last chances to make the case that only they atop the 2024 ticket can stem the bleeding.

The debate will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.