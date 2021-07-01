LIVE COVERAGE

Manhattan Grand Jury Indicts Trump Org, Chief Financial Officer Weisselberg

July 1, 2021
A Manhattan grand jury on Wednesday reportedly returned indictments against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. The indictments are set to be unveiled Thursday.

The reported charges are the result of a years-long investigation into the Trump Organization from Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance. Vance recently joined forces in the probe with New York Attorney General Letitia James, who was pursuing her own civil investigation of the Trump businesses. The Manhattan DA twice went to the Supreme Court pursuing the enforcement of subpoenas for Trump’s financial records, finally receiving the records in February.

Vance has reportedly sought Weisselberg’s cooperation with the investigation, given the Trump financial executive’s extensive knowledge of the Trump Organization’s inner workings. Weisselberg has, apparently, refused those efforts.

