Reports: NY Grand Jury Indicts Trump Org, CFO

US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017.
By
|
June 30, 2021 9:21 p.m.

A Manhattan grand jury has returned an indictment against the Trump organization and its Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, the Washington Post and New York Times report.

The specific charges remain unclear, and the indictment is expected to be unsealed Thursday afternoon, both outlets reported. Prosecutors with the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance have been investigating the Trump Org and Weisselberg over allegations of untaxed fringe benefits, including whether Weisselberg and his relatives received living arrangements for free from the company.

Weisselberg will reportedly surrender to Manhattan authorities on Thursday morning, before both he and the Trump Org are arraigned before a New York state judge the same day.

The charges come after Vance has spent years investigating the Trump Org and its associates. The probe began after former Trump attorney Michael Cohen testified to the House Oversight Committee that the former president’s company would inflate the value of its assets for insurers and lenders and deflate them for tax purposes.

New York state Attorney General Letitia James joined the probe in May, adding extra firepower to the investigation.

Weisselberg has worked for the Trump Org since the 1980s. Prosecutors have reportedly been trying to flip him in recent months, but have apparently not succeeded in securing his cooperation.

Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
