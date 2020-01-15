LIVEBLOG: House To Send Impeachment Articles To The Senate

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment over to the Senate, which will formally kick off the process of the trial beginning in the upper chamber. Follow along below, and refresh this page for updates.

An hour after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced the seven Democrats who will serve as House impeachment managers, House Democrats released the text of the resolution authorizing their role in the Senate impeachment trial. NEW: House Democrats release text of resolution authorizing managers for Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump. https://t.co/3pkJ3x1rkG pic.twitter.com/MrtkgvN5sM — ABC News (@ABC) January 15, 2020

White House responds to Pelosi White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham responded to Speaker Pelosi’s press conference, saying Pelosi “failed” and that President Trump “has done nothing wrong.” Read her full statement below: “The only thing Speaker Pelosi has achieved with this sham, illegitimate impeachment process, is to prove she is focused on politics instead of the American people. The Speaker lied when she claimed this was urgent and vital to national security because when the articles passed, she held them for an entire month in an egregious effort to garner political support. She failed and the naming of these managers does not change a single thing. President Trump has done nothing wrong. He looks forward to having the due process rights in the Senate that Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats denied to him, and expects to be fully exonerated. In the meantime, after President Trump signs the historic China Trade Deal greatly benefiting the people of this country, he will continue working and winning for all Americans, while the Democrats will continue only working against the President.”

House Judiciary Chair and impeachment manager Jerry Nadler (D-NY) warned the Senate that it would be just as guilty of engaging in a “disgusting coverup” as the President if it doesn’t allow witnesses and documents to be brought forward. “If the Senate doesn’t permit the introduction of all relevant witnesses and of all documents that the House wants to introduce because the House is the prosecutor here, then the Senate is engaging in an unconstitutional and disgusting coverup,” he said. “So the question is does the Senate — the senate is on trial as well as the President. Does the Senate conduct the trial according to the Constitution, to vindicate the Republic? Or does the Senate participate in the President’s crimes by covering them up?”

Pelosi: Trump is “undermining the beautiful, exquisite, brilliant, genius of the Constitution, the separation of powers by granting to himself the powers of a monarch.”

The President is watching: Here we go again, another Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats. All of this work was supposed to be done by the House, not the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2020

Schiff highlighted the importance of having documents in the impeachment proceedings, arguing that while witnesses may or may not tell the truth, “documents don’t generally lie.”

Pelosi reiterated her argument that dismissing the articles outright would be a “cover-up,” expressing her disappointment that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) signed onto a resolution to dismiss.

Pelosi announces House impeachment managers led by Schiff and Nadler pic.twitter.com/ICyw5sEfbS — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) January 15, 2020

Pelosi announced the seven Democrats who will serve as House impeachment managers: – House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA)

– House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY)

– Rep. Val Demings (D-FL)

– Rep. Zoe Logren (D-CA)

– Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO)

– Rep. Sylva Garcia (D-TX)

– Rep. Hakeen Jeffries (D-NY)

Pelosi kicked off the Democrats’ press conference with an emphasis on the fact that Trump’s impeachment is permanent, no matter what McConnell does with the articles when they arrive in the Senate: “On December 18th, the House of Representatives impeached the President of the United States– an impeachment that will last forever.”

Pelosi is expected to sign the articles of impeachment at 5 p.m. ET.