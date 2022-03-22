Jackson On The Hot Seat For Day 2 Of Hearings

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, with the exception of a brief opening statement, had to sit stoically Monday as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee gave their first indications of what they’d focus on when they questioned her.

When Republicans weren’t bitterly reliving the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, they suggested that she is soft on crime — particularly soft on child predators — or accused her of radicalism by association with some groups that supported her candidacy.

Democrats continually rehashed her resume, highlighting her experience as a public defender and underscoring the historic nature of her nomination.

Today, Jackson gets to respond.