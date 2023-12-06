Haley Tries To Clinch Second Place At Fourth Republican Debate

The Republican 2024 candidates not named Donald Trump descend on Tuscaloosa, Alabama Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET for their final scheduled debate.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and tech businessman Vivek Ramaswamy will duke it out for second place as Trump skips again.

Haley, who has risen in the polls on the strength of her debate performances thus far, will seek to clinch the coveted position of likely nominee in the case of Trump’s death or conviction.

Logistics:

Beaming in from the University of Alabama

Broadcast and streaming on NewsNation channel and website, broadcast on the CW, audio on Sirius XM channel 111 and streaming on Rumble

8 p.m. ET - 10 p.m. ET