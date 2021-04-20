Awaiting Verdict For Derek Chauvin In the Death Of George Floyd

The jury has reached a verdict for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police Department officer on trial for murder charges over the killing George Floyd in May 2020.

The jurors will announce their decision between 3:30 and 4:00 pm central time. Chauvin was indicted on three counts related to Floyd’s death, which sparked protests around the country against police brutality.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The prosecution has been trying to convince the jury that what Chauvin did to Floyd amounted to murder, calling in police and medical professionals to testify that Chauvin assaulted Floyd with an unauthorized restraint that killed him while showing reckless disregard for his victim’s life.

“What the defendant did here was a straight-up felony assault, this was not policing,” Prosecutor Steve Schleicher said in his closing argument. “It was unnecessary, it was gratuitous, it was disproportionate.”

The defense has sought to sow doubt, highlighting Floyd’s history of drug use and trying to make the case that he may have died of other causes.

On Friday, Chauvin declined to testify on his own behalf under his Fifth Amendment rights.

The city of Minneapolis has braced for civil unrest, depending on the verdict. The police killing of Daunte Wright in nearby Brooklyn Center has already elevated tensions.