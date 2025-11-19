PHOTOS: TPM Celebrates Our 25-Year Anniversary in NYC

We rang in our 25th anniversary in style last week, hosting a two-day celebration in New York City with TPM staff, alums, readers and some of our favorite journalists.

Abbie Krinsky snapped photos at our Nov. 6 event at the Metrograph in Manhattan, where executive editor John Light and deputy editor Nicole LaFond led readers through an oral history of 25 years of TPM, featuring commentary and anecdotes from editor-at-large David Kurtz, along with ProPublica reporter Paul Kiel, NOTUS reporter Evan McMorris-Santoro, and The Cut features editor Catherine Thompson, all TPM alums. Reporter Kate Riga and our own Josh Marshall then recorded a live episode of the podcast, breaking down the 2025 election results and lessons of Trump II. And we all stayed out too late on a school night at the post-show reception.

The next day, everyone trekked out to Bushwick for a party at Bogart House, where we were joined by some of the brilliant contributors to our 25th anniversary series on 25 years of digital media, including The Handbasket writer Marisa Kabas; Abortion, Everyday reporter Kylie Cheung; and former WIRED editor in chief Megan Greenwell. Jason Speakman took photos of the scene.

Thanks to everyone who made it out to celebrate with us, and thanks to our community of readers for 25 wonderful years.

TPM founder Josh Marshall takes questions from the audience alongside publisher Joe Ragazzo at an opening event for VIPs

From left to right: Executive editor John Light, deputy editor Nicole LaFond, ProPublica reporter Paul Kiel, editor at-large David Kurtz, NOTUS reporter Evan McMorris-Santoro, and The Cut features editor Catherine Thompson share an oral history of 25 years of TPM

DC reporter Emine Yücel

DC reporter Layla Jones (L) and freelance journalist Gillian Goodman (R) watch the oral history

Audience members enjoy the oral history panel

Josh Marshall and DC reporter Kate Riga recording TPM’s flagship podcast

Readers at the post-show reception

Publisher Joe Ragazzo (L) and investigative reporter Josh Kovensky (R), co-hosts of our new podcast The TPM Social Club

Executive editor John Light chats with investigative reporter Hunter Walker (L) and Josh K.

The TPM staff shares a group hug

TPM alum Zoë Richards (in white) chats with friends

TPM alum Matt Shuham (center) catches up with Kate, Nicole, and associate publisher Jackie Wilhelm