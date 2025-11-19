© 2025 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
PHOTOS: TPM Celebrates Our 25-Year Anniversary in NYC

by
11.19.25 | 1:10 pm
TPM staff 2025

We rang in our 25th anniversary in style last week, hosting a two-day celebration in New York City with TPM staff, alums, readers and some of our favorite journalists. 

Abbie Krinsky snapped photos at our Nov. 6 event at the Metrograph in Manhattan, where executive editor John Light and deputy editor Nicole LaFond led readers through an oral history of 25 years of TPM, featuring commentary and anecdotes from editor-at-large David Kurtz, along with ProPublica reporter Paul Kiel, NOTUS reporter Evan McMorris-Santoro, and The Cut features editor Catherine Thompson, all TPM alums. Reporter Kate Riga and our own Josh Marshall then recorded a live episode of the podcast, breaking down the 2025 election results and lessons of Trump II. And we all stayed out too late on a school night at the post-show reception.

The next day, everyone trekked out to Bushwick for a party at Bogart House, where we were joined by some of the brilliant contributors to our 25th anniversary series on 25 years of digital media, including The Handbasket writer Marisa Kabas; Abortion, Everyday reporter Kylie Cheung; and former WIRED editor in chief Megan Greenwell. Jason Speakman took photos of the scene.

Thanks to everyone who made it out to celebrate with us, and thanks to our community of readers for 25 wonderful years. 

TPM founder Josh Marshall takes questions from the audience alongside publisher Joe Ragazzo at an opening event for VIPs

From left to right: Executive editor John Light, deputy editor Nicole LaFond, ProPublica reporter Paul Kiel, editor at-large David Kurtz, NOTUS reporter Evan McMorris-Santoro, and The Cut features editor Catherine Thompson share an oral history of 25 years of TPM

DC reporter Emine Yücel

DC reporter Layla Jones (L) and freelance journalist Gillian Goodman (R) watch the oral history

Audience members enjoy the oral history panel

Josh Marshall and DC reporter Kate Riga recording TPM’s flagship podcast

Readers at the post-show reception

Publisher Joe Ragazzo (L) and investigative reporter Josh Kovensky (R), co-hosts of our new podcast The TPM Social Club

Executive editor John Light chats with investigative reporter Hunter Walker (L) and Josh K.

The TPM staff shares a group hug

TPM alum Zoë Richards (in white) chats with friends

TPM alum Matt Shuham (center) catches up with Kate, Nicole, and associate publisher Jackie Wilhelm

Most of the TPM 2025 staff (Layla had to leave early!)
Allegra Kirkland is TPM's deputy editor for audience and strategy, based in New York. She returned to TPM after six years at Teen Vogue, where she served as the Politics Director, overseeing all aspects of the team's political coverage.
5
  1. Congratulations! It’s well deserved, and thank you for what you do.

  2. Avatar for pwmesq pwmesq says:

    These are great to see! Thanks for sharing. And I just missed being in Manhattan by two days. Ah, well, I’ll be at the 50th.

  3. I’ve been reading TPM for what must be going on 22 or 23 years. It truly warms the cockles of my heart to see you all celebrating 25 years. At least as gratifying to me, and I’m sure, to you, is seeing all of the great folks out there doing important journalism that are TPM alumni.

    Some 20 years ago, my sister introduced me to a coworker of hers who is now my wife. One of the things we had in common was we both read TPM and were prone to saying “Josh said…” We visited DC in late 2005 and have pictures we posed in front of the Prettyman courthouse, where we were still waiting/hoping for Fitzmas. Ah, well, nevertheless… How young and innocent we all were in those days.

    Josh, you’re a mensch, and your hard work, knowledge, intelligence and wisdom have done so, so, so much good for this country.

    I love you, man. Here’s looking forward to the next 25 years.

  4. I’ve never been to NYC before and thought this would be a great opportunity being a long-time listener and having attended the live podcast in Chicago this past summer. Alas, life (AKA) got in the way.

    I should have played hooky and gone anyway. Just came here to make the same comment about the 50th.

