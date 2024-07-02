From TPM Reader JG …

Saw the front page NYT on the Dems “strong bench” that all took a pass on 2024 to avoid (as I would put it) Carter-Kennedy and “now we are stuck with Biden.” So let’s pivot to something constructive: let’s have that strong bench out there from now through November supporting a national campaign (and candidacy) based on preserving and extending reproductive freedom, protecting democracy (keeping a power-tripping maniac from the presidency), and celebrating economic stability and even prosperity. In other words, start the 2028 election cycle now: let Harris, Newsom, Pritzker, Whitmer, Beshear [Klobuchar, Warnock, Shapiro, Cooper?] start campaigning nationally. It’s not just a President we are selecting but a set of beliefs about America. Lots of would-be leaders need to be out there making the case. (I don’t mean to exclude Obama; his role is assumed, but he shouldn’t be the only other voice.