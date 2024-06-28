Latest
10 hours ago
The Highlights And Lowlights (Only Lowlights, Really) Of That First Debate
21 hours ago
If Trump Loses, Expect Big Liars To Blame Voter Roll Maintenance For Fraud In The Fall
23 hours ago
Jackson Dings Court For Punting On Abortion Case When Idaho Is So Clearly Wrong
23 hours ago
Sotomayor Blasts Majority For ‘Unleashing Chaos’ With New, 6-3 Anti-Agency Decision

Your Reactions #7

By
|
June 28, 2024 9:00 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

From TPM Reader JY

Trying to collect my thoughts reading the debate reactions from readers you already posted, and hearing about Axelrod and Plouffe going on tv and just aimlessly panicking, and the biggest thing that came to mind was the Access Hollywood tape. I’m about your age and that’s the only time I can recall that the other side actually panicked. You had reporters saying they were hearing from GOP operatives that all was lost.

And you know what? All should have been lost because it was in fact really bad! It was a serious manifestation of one way Trump was absolutely unfit for office. But they powered through it and got some media help and he won the election.

It’s important to hold fast onto the idea that what happened last night was not anything like the Access Hollywood tape in real life. It was an old man who acted old. He still has the same agenda, the same moral scruples, and the same team he did before. He’ll still do the same stuff if he’s re-elected.

Do I wish we had a better fighter in the fight? Sure! But the reason we don’t is deeply complicated by cross-coalitional pressures that are hard to resolve. You know who else has cross-coalitional pressures that are hard to resolve? The other side! That’s why they’ve got an out-and-out misogynist bigot at the top of their ticket even though not all of them are misogynist bigots. 

So what I’m saying is, have some time pride. Don’t confuse means and ends. Could Biden lose? Of course! But he hasn’t lost yet and he could actually use our help talking our book instead of flailing around helplessly. So like the man says, get up off the floor, dust yourself off, and get back to work.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
  • Your Reactions #7
    By
    |
    June 28, 2024 9:00 a.m.

    From TPM Reader JY … Trying to collect my thoughts reading the debate reactions from readers you already posted, and…

  • Your Reactions #6
    By
    |
    June 28, 2024 2:11 a.m.

    From TPM Reader SJ … I just donated money to the Democrats for the first time in a while. Yes,…

  • Your Reactions #5
    By
    |
    June 28, 2024 1:06 a.m.

    From TPM Reader JW … I just gave $250 to Biden. Might not be a lot for some but it…

  • Your Reactions #4
    By
    |
    June 28, 2024 12:52 a.m.

    From TPM Reader SD … I will admit to feeling a little panicked when President Biden came out the gates…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: