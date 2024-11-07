Your Reactions #9

From TPM Reader LL …

Like everyone else in the TPM community, I’m still reeling from the recognition that a majority of voters (not just electors) chose Trump, knowing what he is and what he’s promising to bring to a second term. Like you, I think Harris ran the best campaign she possibly could, or at least didn’t make any obvious mistakes. I don’t know if I quite accept that she was dragged down by Biden’s unpopularity, though I also admit I still don’t really understand why Biden was so unpopular. Was it his policies (which I for one thought were mostly really good for the country)? Was it his inability to “message” his policies? (a trope that’s haunted Democrats for as long as I can remember, I now see it as a bit of a canard or at least a truism.) Was it Gaza?

In any case, as in 2016, I see a perfect storm of factors, rather than one in particular, that led to Trump’s victory. Some of them overlapped with those of 2016 (media complicity, information/disinformation silos, sexism), some of them were new (the pandemic; Gaza), and some of the 2016 factors weren’t present this time (mainly the long shadow of the right’s pathological obsession with Hillary Clinton). But then, as now, the one big factor I think we on the left continue to underestimate because it’s anathema to us, is Trump’s very real, very potent reptilian appeal.