Your Must Read for Today

Don’t miss Josh Kovensky’s review, reminder, survey of just who Paul Manafort is and what he was up to and probably still is up to at the nexus between the politics of Ukraine, Russia and the United States. Newly relevant with Donald Trump saying he wants to bring Manafort back into his campaign. But really it never stopped being relevant since it’s part of an ongoing and still only half-understood story going all the way back to 2015. Read it.