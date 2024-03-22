Latest
2 hours ago
Spies, War, Trump: We Still Don’t Really Understand What Paul Manafort Is Up To
20 hours ago
Trump Buddy Laura Loomer Blames ‘Typo’ For Indications Her Newest Project Involved Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes
2 days ago
Election Officials Get Pointers On How To Appear More Human To Extremists
3 days ago
SCOTUS Bows To Texas Bid To Annex Immigration Enforcement Away From Feds, For Now

Your Must Read for Today

By
|
March 22, 2024 11:31 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Don’t miss Josh Kovensky’s review, reminder, survey of just who Paul Manafort is and what he was up to and probably still is up to at the nexus between the politics of Ukraine, Russia and the United States. Newly relevant with Donald Trump saying he wants to bring Manafort back into his campaign. But really it never stopped being relevant since it’s part of an ongoing and still only half-understood story going all the way back to 2015. Read it.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: