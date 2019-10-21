“You people with this phony Emoluments Clause” and More from the Crazed Prez

These are all real quotes from the pool report filed just moments ago.

“I’m trying to get out of wars. We may have to get in wars, too.” “I have to fight off these lowlifes at the same time I’m negotiating these deals.”

On whistleblower: “Do we have to protect a whistleblower who gives a false account? I don’t know. You tell me.” “It’s possibly Schiff.” “Why didn’t he say he met with the whistleblower.”

Will you send troops home?

“Sending them home”

“That was our largest cheer in Dallas,” during rally

“I send many letters home to parents.”

“We have tremendous economic power…much better in a certain way [than playing with guns]

Doral

“I own a property in Florida”

“I would have given it for nothing.”

Touts giving up salary, says probably only George Washington did that, not Obama

“I’m very good a real estate.”

“Everyone in the G-7 would have had their own building.”

Security, next to Miami airport

“The Democrats went crazy, even though I would have done it free.”

Not for promotion, but no

“I don’t need promotion. I don’t need promotion.”

“It would have been the best G-7 ever.”

Washington ran business at the same time he was president

“Obama made a deal for a book. Did he run a business?”

“He has a deal with Netflix. When did they start talking about that?”

“You people with this phony Emoluments Clause”

Actually losing money

It’s cost me “between $2 billion and $5 billion”

Would do it again

“If you’re rich, it doesn’t matter.”

At rallies, sending records every place he’s been

“I can set a world record for somebody without a guitar.”

North Korea

“If somebody else became president with that mindset they had, right now you’d have war with North Korea.”

N. Korea would not take Obama’s call

On Doral:

“Well look at other locations.”

“I don’t think it will be as good.”

Will you be impeached?

“I think they want to.”

“Why would they want to impeach me? It’s so illegitimate.”

Mocks Rep. Al Green