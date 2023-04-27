Latest
60 mins ago
Democrats Scoff At Republican Insistence That Poison Pill Debt Limit Bill Is Good-Faith Negotiation
3 hours ago
Trump Leans Into Globalist Conspiracy Theories With New ‘Make America Great For Us Again’ Ad
4 hours ago
Jack Teixeira Allegedly Fantasized About Mass Shootings
5 hours ago
DOJ Sues Tennessee For Banning Gender-Affirming Care For Minors

You Have A Moment?

By
|
April 27, 2023 1:51 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

We’re coming to the end of our annual TPM membership drive. If you’ve been thinking about it but haven’t yet, I want to ask you to take a moment today and join us. We need your support and membership. It’s what powers our operation. We’re doing exciting things right now and we’re moving forward when everyone else seems to be shuttering or laying people off. So please take a moment and join our operation and be part of what we do every day. Just click right here.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: