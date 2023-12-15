Latest
By
|
December 15, 2023 4:24 p.m.
A DC federal jury just awarded $148 million in total damages against Rudy Giuliani for defaming Georgia election workers Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman.

$148 million.

David Kurtz (@TPM_dk) is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief.
