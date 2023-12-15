A DC federal jury just awarded $148 million in total damages against Rudy Giuliani for defaming Georgia election workers Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman.
A DC federal jury just awarded $148 million in total damages against Rudy Giuliani for defaming Georgia election workers Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman.
Kate and TPM’s Josh Kovensky talk with Serhiiy Plokhy, director of Harvard University’s Ukrainian Research Institute, about the Russia-Ukraine war…
News comes this morning that Christian Ziegler, embattled chair of the Florida GOP, accused rapist and one half (or perhaps…
We finally have access to the apology letters written by Sidney Powell and Ken Chesebro that they agreed to write…