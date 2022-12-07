I’m a bit of a broken record on this. But it’s true enough to bear some repeating. Raphael Warnock and Mark Kelly are two incredibly able politicians. Until 2018 and 2020 Democrats hadn’t been elected to Senate seats in Arizona and Georgia for decades. They’ve now both done it twice, in two consecutive cycles and under dramatically different political conditions. Of course, these aren’t feats of superhuman political powers. This is the direction of these states. But they are only on the cusp of being purple states. To chalk up two consecutive wins you need to be doing everything right. And both of them did.
Latest
2 hours agoAgents of Influence: How Russia Deploys an Army of Shadow Diplomats
12 hours agoWarnock Secures Reelection In Second Straight Runoff Win
17 hours agoWhat Trump Did In The Counties That The Special Counsel Subpoenaed
21 hours ago5 Carrots McCarthy Is Dangling In Front Of The MAGA Caucus As He Begs For The Speakership
Latest Edblog
-
|December 7, 2022 9:12 a.m.
Something came home to me last night that I’ve realized for a while but crystalized for me in a new…
-
|December 6, 2022 8:42 p.m.
9:36 PM: Okay, the man has spoken. Dave Wasserman of The Cook Report says it’s done: Warnock defeats Walker. 9:29…
-
|December 6, 2022 7:49 p.m.
8:32 PM: One of the people I follow just put together the numbers and found that in all five counties…