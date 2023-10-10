Latest
20 mins ago
Key Trump Attorney Fights To Have 2020 Coup Arguments Legitimized
5 hours ago
Don’t Let Trump Repeat His New York Case Social Posts, Government Says
6 hours ago
George Santos Dismisses His Latest Rival As Democrats Line Up To Take Him On
8 hours ago
Dem Rep. Clyburn’s Role In Redrawn Congressional Maps Becomes Key in Supreme Court Redistricting Case

World Gone Mad Miscellany

By
|
October 10, 2023 2:32 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

LecternGate Goes from Strength to Strength!

OnlyKevin Movement takes flight in the House!

More from PodiumLecternGate: It seems rather quaint at the moment. But I wanted to flag to your attention that the blogger/FOIAer/gadfly/lawyer, Matt Campbell, who has close to singlehandedly made the podiumlecterngate has now unearthed pretty incontrovertible documentary evidence of document tampering by the Office of the Governor in Arkansas. Specifically, a representative of the office tried to get a state employee to change document to match the Governor’s cover story.

It’s complicated so you can see the details here. The gist is that a member of the Governor’s office, Laura Hamilton, was supposed to get the state employee to write “to be reimbursed” on the original invoice for the lectern. Hamilton ended up doing it herself. The state employee, clearly feeling like this sounded fishy, said something to the effect of ‘surely you want to date this addition you just wrote on the original document lest someone get the impression that it’s part of the original document?’ To which Hamilton appears to have said something to the effect of ‘um, no, that won’t be necessary.’

The state employee, Cassie Cantlon, wasn’t in a position to do anything about it. But she did write an email to file, cc’d to her supervisors as well as to her personal email, memorializing what had happened.

Campbell just got that email. Not good for the governor’s office.

OnlyKevin Movement Takes Flight: You’ll remember that I had this quaint idea that deposing Kevin McCarthy would be the easy part. It wouldn’t really count until they found someone to replace him. McCarthy himself destroyed my theory by his shock resignation. It doesn’t seem likely my theory will be vindicated. But it’s at least getting some support. There is a coalescing group in the House GOP conference that is going to put McCarthy’s name up for a vote against Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan in the caucus meeting tomorrow. Politico estimates their number ranges from 60 to 80 members. That’s nowhere near enough to win but plenty large enough to stop Scalise and Jordan in their tracks.

It’s not clear to me just what the goal or endgame of this exercise is and I’m not sure the 60 to 80 do either. My best guess is this is just saying we can shut things down just as well as you guys can and there are a lot more of us. And they’ll see what happens after that message settles in. At a minimum this seems sure to slow down the process of seating a new Speaker any time soon.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
  • World Gone Mad Miscellany
    By
    |
    October 10, 2023 2:32 p.m.

    LecternGate Goes from Strength to Strength! OnlyKevin Movement takes flight in the House! More from PodiumLecternGate: It seems rather quaint…

  • Waiting for a Unity Government
    By
    |
    October 10, 2023 12:39 p.m.

    I want to reiterate what I wrote two days ago in my first post about the current conflict in Israel….

  • That WSJ Article
    By
    |
    October 9, 2023 9:52 p.m.

    A few times I mentioned the WSJ article which reported a series of secret meetings in Beirut in which Iran…

  • Was There A Warning?
    By
    |
    October 9, 2023 12:14 p.m.

    One issue that is increasingly coming into focus is the claim that Egyptian intelligence warned Israel, specifically warned Prime Minister…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: