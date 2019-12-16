Latest
39 mins ago
Former FBI, CIA Director Takes Aim At ‘Longtime Friends’ Barr And Giuliani
2 hours ago
Giuliani Pal Parnas Asks Judge To Loosen Bail Conditions
2 hours ago
Fox Host’s Brain Explodes Over Fox Poll Showing 50% Of Voters Want Trump Removed

Won’t Stop, Can’t Stop

By
|
December 16, 2019 2:51 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

There is a lot of remarkable reportage in this new New Yorker article by Adam Entous. But I want to flag one particular quote from Rudy Giuliani, apparently from an interview in November: “I believed that I needed Yovanovitch out of the way. She was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody.” This isn’t terribly surprising. We know Giuliani was the key player driving this. Admitting to so openly remains jarring. He won’t quit his criminal activity, even after getting caught. He also won’t stop confessing to his crimes.

All of these high crimes and in quite a few cases statute crimes, he claims, are fine as part of his zealous defense of his client, Donald Trump.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: