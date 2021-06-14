Will QAnoners Run Out of Patience?

The FBI has released an unclassified intelligence assessment that predicts that some QAnon adherents will soon decide they can no longer “trust the plan” after so many Q predictions have come up short and resort to acts of violence.

You can read the key part of the document here.

I always try to remind myself that we shouldn’t read too much of a crystal ball into these assessments. Especially with domestic developments where many of the key players are operating semi-publicly and in a language we all understand, we’re also able to make commonsense judgments about where these movements are headed. But these folks do this for a living. So it’s worth taking note of what they see.

Their prediction follows the pattern of many cult-like movements. When the key predictions don’t pan out or the motivating crisis ebbs, most just drift away. But for a segment of the group this deepens their commitment or leads them to take steps to take the matter into their own hands.