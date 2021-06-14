Latest
Will QAnoners Run Out of Patience?

By
|
June 14, 2021 4:44 p.m.

The FBI has released an unclassified intelligence assessment that predicts that some QAnon adherents will soon decide they can no longer “trust the plan” after so many Q predictions have come up short and resort to acts of violence.

You can read the key part of the document here.

I always try to remind myself that we shouldn’t read too much of a crystal ball into these assessments. Especially with domestic developments where many of the key players are operating semi-publicly and in a language we all understand, we’re also able to make commonsense judgments about where these movements are headed. But these folks do this for a living. So it’s worth taking note of what they see.

Their prediction follows the pattern of many cult-like movements. When the key predictions don’t pan out or the motivating crisis ebbs, most just drift away. But for a segment of the group this deepens their commitment or leads them to take steps to take the matter into their own hands.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
