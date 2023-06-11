Latest
Now We Know: Trump Went On A Big Rant The Day After Receiving His Target Letter
2 days ago
MAGA Republicans Sound Alarm On AI Campaign Ads Only After DeSantis Posted Fake Trump Pics
2 days ago
As Bad As It Gets: Trump Led Comically Corrupt Attempt To Keep And Hide Classified Info
3 days ago
Supreme Court’s Alabama Decision Already Affecting Case That Could Shift Congressional Makeup

Who Is On Trial Here?

By
|
June 11, 2023 3:33 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
From TPM Reader JS

I’m getting so enraged by all of these headlines in the NYT and WaPo that claim this is “bad for Biden” or a “test for the rule of law.’ No.

It is a slam-dunk case. It is the Republican party that is being tested (and so far failing). And the 30% of Americans who seem to be willing to follow Trump into the abyss. This is not a test of Biden, or of ideas. It is a test of a specific institution (the Republican party) and specific individuals (Republican elected officials).

And, I think we can already see that this is turning into yet another chapter of the ongoing test Trump has posed to the media and journalistic “norms,” which they have mostly failed and continue to fail, to the peril of us all.

Thanks for your ongoing excellent coverage of…. /waves hands… all this.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
