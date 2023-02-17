Latest
White House Congratulates Rick Scott for Confessing His Soc Sec Hatin’ Ways

By
|
February 17, 2023 1:17 p.m.
White House congratulates Rick Scott for confessing desire to destroy Social Security and seeking forgiveness.

Andrew Bates, Deputy White House Press Secretary: “We congratulate Senator Scott on joining the post-State of the Union red wave of Republicans acknowledging that they have, in fact, been attempting to put Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block. For the past year he has explained the absence of an exception by saying, ‘If it’s worth keeping, we’re going to keep it.’ But make no mistake, his true colors are undeniable and on the record. Cutting Medicare and Social Security benefits is a longstanding passion of Senator Scott’s, as it is for the majority of House Republicans who comprise the Republican Study Committee and many of his Senate colleagues, ranging from John Thune to Ron Johnson. For example, in the 1990s Senator Scott supported fully privatizing Medicare. And now, by supporting repeal of the Inflation Reduction Act, Senator Scott is pursuing the biggest Medicare benefits cut in a generation just so Big Pharma can receive a debt-worsening bailout. We thank Senator Scott for continuing to share his heart with the world. We always support him doing so.”

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
