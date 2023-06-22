Where Things Stand: WH Seizes On GOP’s Abortion Flailing To Mark Dobbs Anniversary

If Republicans are flailing on abortion messaging heading into 2024 (they are), the Biden White House is doing the exact opposite.

While Republicans, particularly those running in 2024, have demonstrated they’re aware of how unpopular the party’s position on the issue is — and allergic to specifics on bans they support — the White House is seizing on simmering rage about Roe’s overturning to mark the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs ruling this week.

Semafor was first to report this morning that the White House put out a new messaging memo that criticizes the GOP for their extreme anti-abortion measures that are “threatening the lives of women.” The White House memo cites new research from the Kaiser Family Foundation that found that medical professionals believe the Dobbs ruling has worsened pregnancy-related deaths.

President Biden and the first lady, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband are also participating in a series of events this week to mark the anniversary of Roe’s overturning to seize on the energizing momentum we’ve witnessed in elections in the year since the ruling. Per the AP:

First lady Jill Biden met this week with women who were denied abortions even though their health was at risk. Vice President Kamala Harris appeared in an hourlong televised special in Dallas and will travel to North Carolina on Saturday for a speech. The capstone of the effort comes on Friday, when President Joe Biden will appear at a rally with abortion rights groups in Washington. The first lady, the vice president and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will also be there, a rare joint appearance by all four.

The Best Of TPM Today

Here’s what you should read this evening:

Moms For Liberty Chapter Apologizes After Using Hitler Quote In Newsletter That Argued They Are Not An Extremist Group

House Ethics Committee Expands Investigation Into Santos, Won’t Pause Inquiry Amid DOJ Case

Despite Repeated Vows Not To, House GOPers Are Again Proposing Social Security And Medicare Cuts

Learning to Love Impeachment

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

How Trump Already Duped The Judge In The MAL Case — Josh Kovensky

What We Are Reading

Biden expected to get endorsement by major abortion rights groups — Politico

U.S. Navy Detected Titan Sub Implosion Days Ago — WSJ

Kentucky GOP Star Took Cash From Recovery Center He’s Investigating — Daily Beast