Latest
2 hours ago
Right-Wing Justices Highly Dismissive Of Affirmative Action Merits
4 hours ago
Feds Charge Suspect In Pelosi Attack Who Said He Wanted To Hold Speaker Hostage And Break Her Kneecaps
8 hours ago
Trump Refuses To Allow Bolduc To Escape Election-Denier Past
9 hours ago
Elon Musk Responds With ‘No U’ Defense After Posting And Deleting Conspiracy Theory About Pelosi Attack

Where Things Stand: We’re Hosting A Midterms Event This Week And You Should Come

This is your TPM evening briefing.
2022 Election campaign buttons with the USA flag - Illustration
By and
|
October 31, 2022 6:01 p.m.

It’s virtual, and anyone can join.

If you’ve been following my colleague Josh Marshall’s ed-blog posts the last several months, you’ve likely read a few of his pieces centered on the theory that Democrats should be putting the disastrous Dobbs decision at the forefront of their messaging campaign to voters this midterms cycle. His case has been simple: Democrats need to make the calculus clear to demoralized liberal voters. Yes, they had 50 seats in the Senate for the last two years, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the filibuster to pass Roe-like protections (or to pass any number of other Democratic priorities). Like it or not, there were two Democratic holdouts on the filibuster.

So Democrats, Josh argued, needed to go to voters with a clear promise: Give us two more senators, and help us hold the House, and we promise — we’ll restore the right to an abortion that the conservative Supreme Court took away.

The theory has caught on — very, very gradually. Earlier this month, President Biden gave a midterms speech vowing to sign a bill into law that protects abortion access at a federal level if voters are able to give the party enough senators to pass such a bill in the upper chamber. The House already passed a bill in July protecting abortion rights.

Meanwhile, some progressives, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), have argued that a focus on abortion is not enough, that Democrats need to do a better job speaking to voters’ economic concerns and to make that core to their message.

On Thursday at 6:00 p.m. ET, TPM is going to host a live discussion of various theories of how Democrats can and should have messaged over the last few months. Did Democrats do all they could? Or was their messaging around abortion this campaign cycle too little, too late? Did they take Josh’s advice? Bernie’s? Someone else’s? All of the above? None of the above? Yes? No? Maybe?

Josh will break all of this down with two friends of TPM: journalist Steve Clemons and political strategist Adam Jentleson. Clemons is the editor-at-large for Semafor, a one-time blogger for TPM, and an old friend of Josh’s. Jentleson is the editorial director of the Battle Born Collective, an influential voice for filibuster reform, and a former chief of staff for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Register to join us here.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  Nicole Lafond is TPM’s associate editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
Author Headshot
John Light (@LightTweeting)  John Light is TPM's managing editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: