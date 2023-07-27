Where Things Stand: There’s Layers To Team DeSantis’ Furious Response To Donalds’ Criticism

Just a few hours after we noted last night that Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), the only Black Republican in Florida’s congressional delegation, very softly criticized one line of Florida’s new Black history curriculum, Team DeSantis responded with outsized fury.

The press secretary for the governor’s office responded by comparing Donalds to Vice President Kamala Harris, who just traveled to Florida to publicly condemn the new teaching standards for middle school students.

Supposed conservatives in the federal government are pushing the same false narrative that originated from the @WhiteHouse.



Florida isn’t going to hide the truth for political convenience.



Maybe the congressman shouldn’t swing for the liberal media fences like @VP. https://t.co/SboKYUebSx pic.twitter.com/c5Txxnv1Yz — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) July 26, 2023

The state’s education commissioner, Manny Diaz Jr., also laid into Donalds:

“The federal government won’t dictate Florida’s education standards. This new curriculum is based on truth. We will not back down from teaching our nation’s true history at the behest of a woke White House, nor at the behest of a supposedly conservative congressman.”

And the DeSantis campaign’s rapid response director and all around DeSantis bulldog Christina Pushaw responded to Donalds’ tweet with a GIF of Harris. Donalds clearly took note of the seemingly unjustified umbrage. He posted another tweet Wednesday evening pointing out that he only had a problem with the one “personal benefits of slavery” sentence.

What's crazy to me is I expressed support for the vast majority of the new African American history standards and happened to oppose one sentence that seemed to dignify the skills gained by slaves as a result of their enslavement.



Anyone who can't accurately interpret what I… https://t.co/b6hqaSJtlp — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) July 27, 2023

He also took this opportunity to remind all interested parties that he has, in fact, endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2024, not Ron DeSantis.

“Just another reason why l’m proud to have endorsed President Donald J. Trump!” he wrote.

That could be part of why the backlash to Donalds’ feeble criticism was so fierce. But there’s another layer as well.

Just after the speakership race thrust the previously no-name congressman into the national political spotlight, Donalds didn’t hesitate when asked by CNN in February if he would consider running for governor of Florida if DeSantis ended up running for president (this was, of course, before DeSantis’ Republican-dominated state legislature got rid of Florida’s resign to run law so DeSantis could officially launch his bid and remain governor).

And again this summer, Donalds reiterated in a profile by Vanity Fair that he has an interest in running for governor when DeSantis’ term expires in 2027.

