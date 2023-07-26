Where Things Stand: Donalds Softly Suggests DeSantis Maybe Probably Shouldn’t Push Curriculum On The Pros Of Slavery

Latest
This is your TPM evening briefing.
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 30: Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) speaks during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.... PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 30: Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) speaks during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The self-labeled "parental rights" summit is bringing school board hopefuls from across the country where attendees will receive training and hear from Republican presidential candidates which include former U.S. President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. The summit, which is being held in an overwhelmingly Democratic Philadelphia, has drawn protestors since the event was announced due to their pushing of book bans accusing schools of ideological overreach, including teaching about race, gender, and sexuality. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 26, 2023 6:02 p.m.
In his subtle critique of the curriculum, the only Black Republican member of Florida’s congressional delegation gave the DeSantis administration an out.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) posted a tweet this morning that praised Florida’s new teaching standards for middle-school level Black history before the sophomore lawmaker suggested that the education materials should sorta maybe possibly not include information about “the personal benefits of slavery.”

“That obviously wasn’t the goal & I have faith that FLDOE will correct this,” he concluded.

My colleague Josh Marshall read the curriculum approved last week which includes instruction that argues “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” He published a really thoughtful piece on the ways in which it is problematic even beyond the quote on the personal benefits of slavery, which you should read here.

While Donalds is far from the only junior member of Congress to see his national profile skyrocket in recent months, he has managed to maintain a level of relevance without ever really planting his flag on hot button issues or directly criticizing anyone. And if he does, it doesn’t last long.

Much like this soft DeSantis critique, Donalds only embraced his role as the detractor’s new darling during the speakership fight earlier this year for a few rounds of voting before he changed course and bent the knee to Speaker McCarthy, reportedly in exchange for a committee seat.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s associate editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
