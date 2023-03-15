Where Things Stand: Stormy Daniels Meets With Manhattan Prosecutors

In another sign that an indictment for Trump may be on its way, Stormy Daniels’ lawyer announced on Twitter today that his client met with Manhattan prosecutors and answered questions.

Daniels, who was paid $130,000 before the 2016 election to keep quiet about an affair with Donald Trump, will make herself available as a witness or “for further inquiry if needed,” her lawyer Clark Brewster said.

It appears she only met with prosectors and didn’t testify before the grand jury, which today heard testimony from former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Cohen also testified before the grand jury on Monday. People familiar with the matter told the New York Times that Cohen is one of seven witnesses who has sat for testimony in front of the grand jury this year and that Cohen is likely one of the panel’s final witnesses.

This all follows recent reports that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg reportedly let Trump’s lawyers know that the former president could sit before the panel this week if he wanted to. That’s significant. Per the Times:

In New York, where potential defendants have the right to answer questions in front of the grand jury before prosecutors seek an indictment, such offers almost always indicate that an indictment is close.

A lawyer for Trump indicated in an interview with MSNBC Tuesday that Trump’s line of defense against a possible indictment will be similar to what it’s been in the past: it was all Cohen’s fault.

Cohen “was his lawyer at the time and advised him that this was the proper way to do this to protect himself and his family from embarrassment. It’s as simple as that,” Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said. “That is not a crime. It’s not a crime.”

