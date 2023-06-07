Latest
Where Things Stand: Pence Inches Ever Closer To Saying In A Straightforward Way That Trump Did A Bad Thing

This is your TPM evening briefing.
ANKENY, IOWA - JUNE 07: Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters as he formally announces his intention to seek the Republican nomination for president on June 07, 2023 in Ankeny, Iowa. Pence will meet w... ANKENY, IOWA - JUNE 07: Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters as he formally announces his intention to seek the Republican nomination for president on June 07, 2023 in Ankeny, Iowa. Pence will meet with voters tonight during a town hall, then meet with diners at a couple of locations near Des Moines tomorrow before moving the campaign to New Hampshire. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 7, 2023 6:26 p.m.
Mike Pence has been tip-toeing around actually criticizing Donald Trump ever since his former boss convinced a hoard of his supporters to bust into the United States Capitol and try to overturn the 2020 election, and to call for Pence to be murdered while they were at it.

His 2024 campaign announcement wasn’t all that different.

Sure, as most have pointed out, Pence’s Iowa speech launching his bid actually calls the guy who orchestrated the coup attempt out by name. But that’s about as far as the former VP went, bare-minimuming his way into a packed GOP primary race that Trump is already leading — by a lot.

“The American people deserve to know on that fateful day, President Trump also demanded I choose between him and our Constitution,” Pence said. “Now, voters will be faced with the same choice. I chose the Constitution, and I always will.”

“One last word that in part brings us here today,” he continued. “I believe that anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States, and anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president of the United States again.”

It’s a limp rebuke fit for a white-bread guy, who only considered criticizing one of the nation’s most dangerous presidents years after he personally put him in harms way.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s associate editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
