Oh Look, It’s Mark Meadows Making A Cameo In Jack Smith’s Probes

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Meadows Is Making Trump Sweat

As the publisher of The Meadows Texts project, we don’t have to tell you that former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows occupies a unique position in both of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probes.

He’s a potential target in the Jan. 6 investigation, and he was one of Trump’s representatives to the National Archives, which could be relevant in the Mar-a-Lago probe. Either way, Meadows a key witness in both investigations.

The NYT first reported yesterday that Meadows has now testified to the grand jury, though it wasn’t clear in which probe. ABC News later reported that Meadows testified in both the Jan. 6 and the MAL probes.

At some level this isn’t surprising. News outlets had pieced together from fragments of public records that a federal judge back in March had ordered Meadows to testify to the grand jury in the Jan. 6 probe, and the DC Circuit affirmed that order in April.

Still, the fact of Meadows testimony in both investigations has to strike fear in Trump World, where Meadows’ recent low profile has raised fears that he’s cooperating with Smith, which would pose a serious threat to to Trump.

Meadows attorney George Terwilliger, a real attorney with subject-matter expertise who is a former No. 2 at DOJ, issued the following statement: “Without commenting on whether or not Mr. Meadows has testified before the grand jury or in any other proceeding, Mr. Meadows has maintained a commitment to tell the truth where he has a legal obligation to do so.”

I guess where Meadows is not legally obligated to tell the truth, all bets are off?

What To Look For In A MAL Indictment

Andrew Weissmann and Ryan Goodman offer a checklist for any MAL indictment.

How Many???

A tidbit from the NYT on the DC grand jury investigating the Mar-a-Lago documents case (emphasis mine): “Among those who have appeared before the Washington grand jury in the past few months or have been subpoenaed by it, people familiar with the investigation said, are more than 20 members of Mr. Trump’s Secret Service security detail.”

Trump Aid Spotted At Miami Courthouse

Since news first broke that Special Counsel Jack Smith is running a federal grand jury in south Florida, we’ve had more questions than answers, but now CNN has spotted Trump spox Taylor Budowich going into the federal courthouse in Miami this morning to testify to the grand jury there investigating the MAL case. Budowich had attorney Stanley Woodward in tow.

Florida Confirms It’s Behind Migrant Flights To California

Despite being under the threat of criminal prosecution in Texas for flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last year, Florida has admitted it’s behind the new round of migrant flights from Texas to Sacramento. California officials are also threatening criminal investigation for the stunt backed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Federal Judge Blocks Florida Ban On Transgender Care For Minors

AP: “A federal judge temporarily blocked portions of a new Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that bans transgender minors from receiving puberty blockers, saying in a Tuesday ruling that gender identity is real and the state has no rational basis for denying patients treatment.”

BREAKING …

Chris Licht is out as CEO of CNN.

Must Read

A Josh Kovensky joint on how the GOP plays the long game on its biggest canards, mistruths, and deceptions – and how that’s coming home to roost now with its current faux scandal of the month. You have to understand how this works to effectively combat it.

Santos Loses Bid To Conceal Donors

A judge ruled that the identities of the donors who co-signed Rep. George Santos’ $500,000 bond must be made public, but he gave Santos a few days to file an appeal first. Santos has heroically claimed he’d rather be detained ahead of trial than cough up the names of the donors.

Tucker Carlson Reemerges With Twitter ‘Show’

Fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson was reduced to a 10-minute video screed on Twitter:

In which Tucker Carlson says that the first Jewish president of Ukraine is "sweaty and rat like, a persecutor of Christians, a friend of Blackrock." https://t.co/oqCcSvM0I2 — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) June 7, 2023

But You Created This Monster

Fox News is trying to rein in Jeanine Pirro’s book tour, creating a minor row between the cable news net and her publisher.

2024 Ephemera

At his campaign launch, Chris Christie came out swinging at Trump.

Mike Pence launches today.

I Know It’s Golf … But It’s Still Important

The Ringer: The Cowardly End of Golf’s Civil War

NYT: The PGA Tour’s merger with LIV is the perfect union of the tour’s lack of principle and LIV’s paucity of character.

Let the grim jokes begin …

The Bonesaw Open at Pebble Beach, a tradition unlike any other https://t.co/tL8pfD85mh — Joshua Benton (@jbenton) June 6, 2023

East Coast Gets A Taste Of West Coast Living

The Statue of Liberty is covered in haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada, in New York. Photo by @alfiky_amr pic.twitter.com/tgzfuxB4Qa — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) June 7, 2023

Midtown Manhattan yesterday evening vs today (imagery courtesy of @EarthCam) pic.twitter.com/85cym3f6AO — Steve Paluch (@BrewCityChaser) June 7, 2023

Stupid Is As Stupid Does

Leave it to Eric Trump to misspell "FBI" 😂pic.twitter.com/qY5tL9QNdZ — Gabe Sanchez  (@iamgabesanchez) June 7, 2023

Like Morning Memo? Let us know!