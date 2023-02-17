Where Things Stand: Of Course Alex Jones Is ‘Holding Firearms’ For Jan 6 Insurrectionists

The Washington Post obtained a copy of a new bankruptcy filing that reveals some bizarre information about conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ personal finances, but this nugget takes the cake.

According to the disclosures, which you can read in full here, Jones declared that he is reportedly “holding firearms” for some of the people who participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The who, what, where, when, why of this is all unclear, but the entry was included in the section of the bankruptcy statement where Jones is asked to list property that “he owns or controls for someone else,” in the Post’s words. Here is all the entry says: “Holding firearms for certain January 6th participants to be provided.”

Jones did not participate in the insurrection, but he was in attendance at the Stop the Steal rally that took place on the Ellipse before the mob of rioters marched on the Capitol.

As you may know, Jones is facing bankruptcy because he owes $1.5 billion total in damages to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for repeatedly calling the massacre a hoax. Per the filing obtained by WaPo, Jones’ reported assets are worth about $10 million.

