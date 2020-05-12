Where Things Stand: This Almost Feels Like A Normal Day

It’s been a long time since we had a major case or hearing to focus our coverage around, let alone two in one day.

As we speak, Josh Kovensky and Tierney Sneed are covering the Supreme Court’s oral arguments (remotely, of course) on two cases related to oversight of President Trump’s financial documents, both of which have the potential to broaden the President’s immunity in circumstances of investigative oversight. Our coverage of the root of these cases — Trump v. Mazars USA, LLP and Trump v. Deutsche Bank AG (consolidated), and Trump v. Vance — feels like a lifetime ago.

Meanwhile, Matt Shuham is covering various coronavirus task force members’ testimony before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, also taking place this morning. Those testifying include Dr. Anthony Fauci, who told the New York Times ahead of his appearance that he plans to warn senators reopening the U.S. too soon will spur “needless suffering and death.”

Despite the fact that I’m writing this from my kitchen counter, being able to help our team cover these two events live takes me back to normal days that existed just a few months ago. Not that I ever thought I’d have nostalgia for the long days and nights that came with live coverage of events like the impeachment proceedings — but I’ve missed this pace.

Here’s more on that and other stories we’re following:

What The Investigations Team Is Watching

While Josh, Tierney and Matt focus on the hearings, Kate Riga is digging into the latest update to the case between the governor of Illinois and a GOP state lawmaker. The state Supreme Court recently declined to get preemptively involved in the court battle over Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s emergency declarations amid the coronavirus, even though the state attorney general requested it. Read the update here.

What The Breaking News Team Is Watching

Trump had a meltdown last night and this morning over three female reporters who allowed one another to speak during their turns at his presser. The three reporters were trying to help CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang, who is of Chinese descent, challenge the President after he told her to “ask China” about COVID-19. “The Lamestream Media is truly out of control,” Trump fumed via Twitter late Monday night. “Look how they work (conspire!) together.” We’ll continue to monitor Trump’s ongoing feud with the media, as always.

Yesterday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) griped about former President Barack Obama’s criticism of the Trump administration’s decision to drop Michael Flynn’s criminal case. “I think President Obama should have kept his mouth shut,” the GOP leader said during a virtual Trump campaign event. While we don’t expect Obama to respond, we will keep an eye on backlash over McConnell’s remark.

If You Read Anything On COVID-19 Today, Read This

Josh Kovensky reports on some new numbers related to COVID-19 infections in rural areas. According to a White House coronavirus task force document obtained by NBC, cases are mounting at reportedly higher rates in smaller urban and rural areas — key parts of the country where the population forms much of Trump’s political base.

Josh reported on this trend just last week, after a study was released that showed infections in rural areas are increasing at higher rates than in urban areas:

Rural Infection Rates Spike As Urban Outbreaks Subside, Data Says

