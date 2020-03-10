Where Things Stand: It’s The Less Super Tuesday

Voters in five states will head to the polls today to choose between the two candidates still hacking it out for the Democratic nomination.

It’s the first primary since Super Tuesday, when former Vice President Joe Biden surged in multiple states, cementing him fully back in the race after a successful turnout in South Carolina last Saturday. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) underperformed on the crucial primary day last week and both candidates are looking to this evening’s results as a weathervane of what’s to come.

But beyond rallies and media appearances — Sanders did a town hall on Fox News last night and Biden gave a pre-recorded interview to MSNBC — we haven’t had a chance to hear from either of the candidates in a debate setting since their front runner status was established. It might have been helpful for voters in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington to hear from the candidates before casting their votes today, now that the field’s been, essentially, whittled down to two. (Yes, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is still running).

We’ll be covering the results as they come in this evening in our liveblog, so check back frequently for the latest. Here’s more on that and other stories we’re following:

Matt Shuham is looking into the Justice Department’s order to remove posters that explained how to stop the spread of COVID-19 from immigration courts. The DOJ only walked back its removal order after an immigration judges union made the order public.

On Monday night, the White House admitted Trump hasn’t been tested for the coronavirus despite the fact that he’s been in close contact with several conservatives who are now self-quarantining after making contact with the coronavirus patient at CPAC. Even his own newly-appointed Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is under self-quarantine. We’ll keep an eye on any additional news that comes out of this CPAC exposure.

4:30 p.m. ET: Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to retired Army Gen. Jack Keane.

