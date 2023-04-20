Where Things Stand: Jan 6 Defendant Shot At Officers Before Surrendering To FBI

The man from Texas is not the first Jan. 6 defendant to try to go after law enforcement.

The man from Texas is not the first Jan. 6 defendant to try to go after law enforcement.

The New York Times has the full story, but here are the top lines:

Nathan Donald Pelham was charged last week with four misdemeanors related to entering the Capitol building illegally on the Senate side during the insurrection on Jan. 6. Pelham was allegedly wearing a hat with a Proud Boys logo on it when he entered the building. He also sported goggles and a neck gaiter.

A few months after the attack, Pelham was reportedly stopped by border agents in Michigan as he tried to cross over into Canada. He confessed at that time that he had entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 as a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building to disrupt the election certification process marking President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

That confession led to an investigation. Pelham was suppose to surrender to the FBI on Monday, but a relative of the defendant reported to local police Monday evening that Pelham was allegedly brandishing a gun in his home. Local authorities arrived at his house to check on the situation and shots were fired inside the home as police showed up. About an hour later, Pelham allegedly shot at deputies from his porch and a standoff ensued.

He was arrested on Tuesday and now also faces charges related to possessing a firearm as a felon.

The New York Times has more details about the standoff and arrest here.

The Best Of TPM Today

Here’s what you should read this evening:

New from Emine Yücel: The Fighting Over Dianne Feinstein’s Judiciary Committee Seat Has A Clear Limit

Major Anti-Abortion Organization Attacks Trump For Wanting To Leave It To States

Durbin Invites John Roberts To Sen Ethics Hearing In Wake Of Dem Calls To Impeach Thomas

House GOP: Give Us Everything We’ve Ever Wanted And We’ll Extend The Debt Ceiling … ‘Til March

Florida GOP ‘Fed Up’ With DeSantis’ Pre-2024 Agenda: ‘We’re Not The Party of Cancel Culture’

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Buck Up! Fox News Just Took A Devastating Hit For The Ages — David Kurtz

What We Are Reading

Alec Baldwin Criminal Charges To Be Dropped In Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting — Deadline

I’m So Mad I Didn’t Enter Mike Lindell’s Stupid Contest — Mother Jones

Top GOP lawyer decries ease of campus voting in private pitch to RNC — WaPo