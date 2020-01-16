Where Things Stand: Parnas Lights A Match

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 02: Associate of Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas and his wife Svetlana Parnas walk to another entrance as he arrives to the Southern District of New York Courthouse on December 2, 2019 in New York C...

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 02: Associate of Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas and his wife Svetlana Parnas walk to another entrance as he arrives to the Southern District of New York Courthouse on December 2, 2019 in New York City. A business associate of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Parnas has been accused of conspiring to make illegal contributions to political committees supporting President Donald Trump and other Republicans, and wanting to use the donations to lobby U.S. politicians to support the removal of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS