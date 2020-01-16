Where Things Stand: Parnas Lights A Match

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 02: Lev Parnas walks into the Southern District of New York Courthouse on December 2, 2019 in New York City. A business associate of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Parnas has been accused of conspiring to make illegal contributions to political committees supporting President Donald Trump and other Republicans, and wanting to use the donations to lobby U.S. politicians to support the removal of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 02: Associate of Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas and his wife Svetlana Parnas walk to another entrance as he arrives to the Southern District of New York Courthouse on December 2, 2019 in New York C... NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 02: Associate of Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas and his wife Svetlana Parnas walk to another entrance as he arrives to the Southern District of New York Courthouse on December 2, 2019 in New York City. A business associate of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Parnas has been accused of conspiring to make illegal contributions to political committees supporting President Donald Trump and other Republicans, and wanting to use the donations to lobby U.S. politicians to support the removal of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images) MORE LESS
January 16, 2020 10:09 a.m.

In the last 24 hours, Lev Parnas, the indicted pal of Rudy Giuliani, made waves with the release of evidence he’s provided the House Intelligence Committee and explosive claims he made during two cable news hits on Wednesday evening. Among many, many other things, Parnas’ latest remarks place President Trump and his top officials directly in the center of the effort to get Ukraine to probe the Biden family. Here’s more on that and other stories we’re following.

