Where Things Stand: Didn’t Know Florida Could Be So Cold

Reps. Greg Steube and John Rutherford announced this week that they’re throwing their weight behind the other Florida resident’s 2024 bid, both issuing Trump endorsements dripping with MAGA flair.

Two more Republican members of Florida’s congressional delegation have completely ignored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plea to hold off on endorsing Donald Trump while he tricks absolutely no one into thinking he’s still mulling a presidential election.

Two more Republican members of Florida’s congressional delegation have completely ignored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plea to hold off on endorsing Donald Trump while he tricks absolutely no one into thinking he’s still mulling a presidential election.

Reps. Greg Steube and John Rutherford announced this week that they’re throwing their weight behind the other Florida resident’s 2024 bid, both issuing Trump endorsements dripping with MAGA flair.

Steube made his announcement via Newsmax, the right-wing promised land where Trump and others in MAGAworld landed after the former president’s relationship with Fox News soured in 2020.

“I’m happy and honored to endorse Donald J. Trump for president. He’s widely supported in my district, widely supported in Florida, and I’m honored to add my endorsement to the long list of endorsements for President Trump,” Steube said (burn emphasis mine), adding in a later press release that “Floridians need him back in the White House to finish the job.”

Rutherford’s endorsement was more of a classic in the genre, invoking Trump’s legal troubles and flashing law and order principles as reason enough to support the former president.

“As a former Sheriff, I understand the importance of a fair and impartial system of justice,” Rutherford said. “The systemic targeting of Americans with conservative ideals, especially our 45th President of the United States, disgraces our nation’s legacy. As strong Republicans, we must restore Law, Order, and Justice to our country, and President Trump is the right person to do it.”

Rutherford and Steube now join Republican Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, Matt Gaetz, Cory Mills and Byron Donalds of Florida in publicly pulling for Trump.

This is all made more pathetic for DeSantis when coupled with an NBC News report last week that found that DeSantis had recently contacted at least six members of the Florida Republican congressional delegation, asking lawmakers to hold off on announcing their 2024 endorsements. Steube was one of those contacted by DeSantis’ team. Per the local Herald-Tribune:

Steube’s Trump endorsement comes after he recently was contacted by DeSantis’ team. He told the Herald-Tribune that he assumed they wanted to talk about his endorsement, but did not speak with them.

So far, not one Florida House Republican has thrown their weight behind DeSantis, according to NBC.

The Best Of TPM Today

Here’s what you should read this evening:

New from TPM’s Josh Kovensky: Fox News Settles With Dominion For $787.5 Million

An Oklahoma Newspaper Caught County Officials Discussing Killing Reporters And Lynching Black People

Anti-Abortion Group Underplays Lower Court Conflicts As It Urges Supreme Court To Butt Out Of Mifepristone Case

Cori Bush Joins Chorus Of Progressive Dems Calling For Thomas’ Impeachment

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Trump Faces Wave Of Bad News In Mar-a-Lago Probe — Josh Kovensky

What We Are Reading

DeSantis Tried to Bury Her. Now She’s Helping Trump Try to Bury Him. — New York Times

The one thing Trump and McConnell agree on: A hatred for this group — Politico

Donald Trump’s Lawyers Just Made a Big Mistake — Mother Jones