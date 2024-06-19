Latest
What's With TPM?

By
|
June 19, 2024 1:49 p.m.
Here’s a an interesting look at the history of TPM, and its origin story, from Rick Perlstein at The American Prospect. It’s not exactly my take, despite being based on an interview with me. But I found it very interesting and enlightening and you might too.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
