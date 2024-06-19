What’s With TPM?

Here’s a an interesting look at the history of TPM, and its origin story, from Rick Perlstein at The American Prospect. It’s not exactly my take, despite being based on an interview with me. But I found it very interesting and enlightening and you might too.
Rudy Giuliani Is Running The Risk Of Blowing Up His Own Bankruptcy Case
How a Network of Nonprofits Enriches Fundraisers While Spending Almost Nothing on Its Stated Causes
Idaho GOP Becomes Latest To Embrace Fetal Personhood, Threatening Access To IVF
2020 Conspiracy Theorists Are Being Held Accountable, But Damage They've Done Remains
